Neepawa Natives sign goaltender

Details Published on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

The Neepawa Press

The Neepawa Natives have signed Eastman Selects goaltender Noah Morin for the upcoming Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) season. The Lorette native was a key member of the surging Selects team who took the eventual league champion Winnipeg Wild to a decisive game five match up. During the regular season, the 17-year old accumulated at 17-14-0 record, with a goals against average of 2.44 and save percentage of .913.

“[Morin] plays his angles, challenges the shooters and is a large body in the net. He is an athletic goaltender with a technical side of the game. He has lots of character and leadership qualities which further strengthens the room,” stated Neepawa Natives general manager Myles Cathcart.

Morin is the eighth off-season commitment to the junior ‘A’ franchise. Earlier this month, the club announced via press release the signings of forwards Brett Namaka and Jessie Gibbons, as well as defensemen Gabriel Comeau and Ben Hilhorst. Back in June, forwards Benoit Mowbray, Lewis Nefrich and defencemen Troy Earl also committed for the upcoming season.

Next up for the Neepawa Natives will be the MJHL clubs’ training camp, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 30.

Around the MJHL

Former Neepawa forward, Colin Robin has committed to play for the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Skatin’ Rebels for the upcoming season.

Robin, a native of Fort St. James, B.C., comes to UNLV hockey after spending last season with the Neepawa Natives of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He had one assist in 11 games. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the North Okanagan Knights of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, tallying 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) in 141 regular season games.

Robin plans on majoring in kinesiology at UNLV and looks forward to the new experiences within the UNLV atmosphere.

Steinbach Pistons head coach and general manager Paul Dyck has put pen to paper on a multi year extension that will keep him with the Pistons until the 2020-21 season. The Steinbach native has been with the Pistons since the 2010-11 season, when he served as an assistant coach under former Head Coach, Rich Gosselin. Dyck overtook Head Coaching duties in the middle of the 2011-12 season and was officially named the teams Head Coach and General Manager in the summer of 2012.

For the first time in six years, the Portage Terriers have made a profit.The organization recently announced a net profit of $74,788 for the 2016-17 MJHL season. up nearly $100,000 from 2015-16 when losses of $25,335 were reported. Revenues increased to $815,321 compared to $792,515 a year prior, while expenses dropped to $740,533 from $817,850 in 2015-16.