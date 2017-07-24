Speedy start on Team Manitoba

Details Published on Monday, July 24, 2017

By Sheila Runions

Rivers Banner

Erich Schmidt of Rivers began playing the sport of rugby only last year, at age 14. Because Rivers does not have its own team, the soon-to-be Grade 11 student at Rivers Collegiate travels to Forrest to play with Elton Collegiate. In his first season, not only did he join the Elton squad, but he also tried out, and was accepted, for the Westman Rush 7s team; Elton encompasses more athletes so the school team plays the 15-person sport. This year he was once again part of Elton Sabres and Westman Rush.

According to Jacquie Schmidt, her son was “asked to please play with Westman Rush 15 team, which he did on July 7-9. There were coaches and scouts for Team Manitoba at that weekend. Seriously, we were done playing on Saturday and on Sunday, someone said the coaches wanted to talk to me. Those scouts and coaches selected him to play on the under-16 Team Manitoba! I’m super excited for him, definitely, but it’s overwhelming too. He had two practices, one on Tuesday (July 11) in Winnipeg and one in Brandon on Thursday (July 13) and they were going to leave for Regina the very next day, but they decided to leave on Saturday.”

While the selection is impressive and important, it does not allow much time to secure funding for the same. The July 15 and 16 weekend in Regina cost more than $300 but a longer trip to Calgary next month is guestimated at $1,000 per athlete.

“We do have to come up with that amount and if we don’t, he can’t go; we just can’t afford it. I will pound the pavement when we get the letter from Rugby Manitoba, for corporates to donate. Shelby [younger sister] and I are thinking of anything we can do to not cross the line or upset Rugby Manitoba, so that’s what I mean where I’m excited but overwhelmed. If people want tax receipts, recognition and stuff like that, they make donations payable to Rugby Manitoba and it goes into a pool and is divided into the 25 or 26 guys that are going. Erich can receive personal donations toward his spending money; we have to be responsible for his fees, cleats, mouth guards, compression shorts — as long as he spends according to Rugby Manitoba. There is a catch there, I don’t know the rules, but I know there’s personal donations allowed, which we have received, and which he used for Regina. As an example, his fees for Regina were $280. That included his bus ride, breakfast, supper, hotel and a kit, which is socks, shorts and a warm up jersey. Then he had to pay insurance and an emergency $20 for the first aid fee. His own spending money, which included his lunch or maybe anything else to eat outside of breakfast and supper, was also extra. Calgary is over $1,000 because it’s going to be almost a week there, Aug. 14-20, but it’s not finalized yet; they are guessing that’s the rate per person. Rob [husband] and I were just talking and he told me even if I get a bunch of corporates, that goes into the pool and is split between 25 boys so we still might have to raise $800 of our own. We sure thank you for these 15 minutes of fame to try and help us.”

Cash or cheque donations for Erich’s journey to the national competition can be left with his pastor, Warren Smallwood (Zion Church, 204-328-7251) or by calling Jacquie at 204-761-4161. Cheques must be made payable to Erich Schmidt (not Zion or Warren). If you require a receipt for income tax purposes, the donation must be made to Rugby Manitoba, 414 - 145 Pacific Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3B 2Z6.

The weekend in Regina was likened to a exhibition effort with no titles, ribbons or medals presented. Jacquie explains it was “more to get them prepared for Calgary where probably they’ll struggle because it’s a national championship and nearly every province is coming. Rugby is making a comeback in Manitoba, but it’s not well-known or established here, but it’s not that they’re not trying. Rugby Manitoba recognized that we were making noise here so they are putting in the posts and getting equipment to play a girls 7s here in Rivers this coming school season; the boys will still have to play in Elton in fall. Obviously we’ve ruffled some feathers in the last couple years and some of my information may not be 100 per cent accurate, but that’s what I got out of my conversation with them. It’s certainly making a comeback, and it’s really impressive for Erich to make the provincial team in his second season. I just hope we’ll succeed in our fundraising efforts.”