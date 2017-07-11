neepawa host bow hunting competition

Details Published on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

photos by eoin devereux

Top picture: Julius Jenkins shoots on the target located just over 100 yards away, as part of the 50/50 prize. Competitors had a chance to shoot three arrows at the target with the closest winning the prize.

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

The best archery marksmen in all of Manitoba converged on Neepawa Sunday, July 9, for the annual 3D Outdoor Classic. The competition was held in association with the Yellowhead Bowhunters Club, the Archers and Bowhunters Association of Manitoba (ABAM) and Archery Canada. It involved a “3D” competition, consisting of life-sized animal targets placed across an outdoor area, in order to simulate bowhunting. The club’s terrain, which is located just east of Neepawa, provided the visual challenges and varying levels of difficulty for the shooters.

Yellowhead Bowhunters Club president Adam Lukin said about 50 shooters competed in this year’s event.

“We had a good turnout and what we’re really pleased about, on top of that, is that there were competitors from all across the province. It shows that the 3D Classic is an event that is well regarded,” noted Lukin.

The father/son tandem of Tom and Robert Foster travelled in from Shilo to participate in the 3D Classic for several years. Tom Foster, who has been involved in shooting competition in one form or another for over 60 years, noted that 3D bowhunting is a favourite of his because of the unique challenges it can present.

After the competition came to a close, Lukin added that the response from the day and the course, in general were very positive.

“There have been some very good remarks from the course. We do everything we can to maintain the grounds out here and we ask each person that comes through, their thoughts on it. What they liked about the course and what they’d suggest to us make it even better. We get as much input as possible to continue improving and to have the best course possible in all of the province, stated Lukin. “It’s enjoyable for everybody and it gave us a chance to showcase the club and this wide acreage of land that we have access to. The area is well maintained, thanks to all of our club members, so we’re really pleased with the course today.”