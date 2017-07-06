Delaloye earns chance at National Championship

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The spectacular golfing season being put together by Neepawa’s Hayden Delaloye is getting recognition. The 11-year-old, who has been participating in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s (MJT) Manitoba circuit, has been invited to compete in the MJT National Championship. That event is scheduled for Nov. 10-12 in Kissimmee, Florida.



This season-ending tournament is by invitation only to MJT competitors. Delaloye qualified due to his exceptional season on the Manitoba tour, in which he has accumulated three top-3 finishes as of July 1, including a pair of tour wins.

The next scheduled stop for the MJT provincial tour is in Selkirk July 24-25, with the annual Prodigy Series. The regional season concludes with the MJT-PGA of Manitoba Junior Championship in Winnipeg in late August.