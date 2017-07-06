Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Delaloye earns chance at National Championship

Published on Thursday, July 6, 2017
1-C-Hayden-DelaloyeBy Eoin Devereux
The Neepawa Banner

The spectacular golfing season being put together by Neepawa’s Hayden Delaloye is getting recognition. The 11-year-old, who has been participating in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s (MJT) Manitoba circuit, has been invited to compete in the MJT National Championship. That event is scheduled for Nov. 10-12 in Kissimmee, Florida.


This season-ending tournament is by invitation only to  MJT competitors. Delaloye qualified due to his exceptional season on the Manitoba tour, in which he has accumulated three top-3 finishes as of July 1, including a pair of tour wins.
The next scheduled stop for the MJT provincial tour is in Selkirk July 24-25, with the annual Prodigy Series. The regional season concludes with the MJT-PGA of Manitoba Junior Championship in Winnipeg in late August.

