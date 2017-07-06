Rivers Comets Corner - July 6, 2017

Details Published on Thursday, July 6, 2017

By Justin Froese

Submitted

A whirlwind week has come and gone with the final few regular season games in the books and our upcoming playoff dates set in stone.

On Wednesday, June 28 we faced Elkhorn in our final home game of the season. Ryan Shaw struck out five over seven innings to lead Rivers to a 6-3 win over the Expos, our third consecutive victory! Shaw also helped his cause at the dish, going 2-3 and knocking in three runs. Mike McFadden went 2-4 to brace the offence for Rivers Comets.

Friday brought different results when Comets hit the road for their only match up with Deloraine. It was a tough loss as human error and a walk-off home run on the ensuing pitch sealed their fate in a 9-8 loss to the Royals. Down 6-0 early after a plethora of unearned runs, Comets came alive offensively and ground their way back into the lead before ultimately falling in the bottom of the seventh inning. Dana McNish started and lasted three innings, striking out a couple before giving way to McFadden who pitched 3.3 innings. Ryan Shaw took the loss, pitching one-third of an inning in a save situation. Offensively, McFadden hit a three-run home run while McNish, Cale Shaw, Al McFadden, Justin Froese and Eric Truscott each added two hits.

Comets wrapped up their season on Monday, July 3 in Hamiota with a 9-6 loss to the Red Sox. Cody Nolan allowed six runs in 3.3 innings before giving way to Eric Trustcott, who struck out three in relief. Mike McFadden homered for the second straight game, and also added a single for the Comets. We finish the year with a 7-8 record and sit fourth in the South West Baseballe League, north division.

We begin our best-of-three first round playoff series this week when we take on Oak River Dodgers. Game 1 is set for Friday, July 7 in Oak River at 7 p.m., game 2 is in Rivers on Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. and then game three, if necessary, is back in Oak River on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. Come out and cheer us on!

While we have your ear/eyes lent, Comets want to make it known that we need your help! As you may know, we are hosting Senior A Provincials at Comets field Aug. 18-20 and are looking for volunteers to help make the event run successfully and smoothly. Currently we are looking for individuals to work shifts for gate admission, canteen and beer gardens. If you are at all interested, we urge you to sign up at our remaining home games or contact Kenzie McNish at 204-573-4824. All volunteers will receive a weekend pass for their efforts. Thanks in advance!

For more up-to-date Comets information, check out Rivers Comets Baseball Club on Facebook