Multiple medals at Special Olympics

Details Published on Monday, June 26, 2017

The Neepawa Banner

A rhythmic gymnast with a Neepawa connection had a big weekend in Brandon. Ashley Cathcart, who is the grandaughter of Gail and Lawrence Cathcart of Neepawa (pictured), competed for the Kildonan Streamersin the Special Olympics Manitoba Summer Games, June 16-18 in Brandon. Cathcart won five medals: silver in ribbon, silver in rope, bronze for club and bronze for hoop. She also finished third overall (bronze) in division B. Congratulations to Cathcart on the performance.