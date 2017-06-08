Minnedosa, Portage continue their winning ways

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The Minnedosa Mavericks and Portage Padres remain the measuring sticks for the rest of the Santa Clara Baseball League. Both teams picked up important victories recently and sit tied for top spot in the league standings.

Minnedosa had a big week, picking up dominant 16-1 and 16-2 victories over Austin and Plumas respectively. Portage, meanwhile, won the battle of the unbeaten, downing the Carberry Royals on May 31, 11-1.

Elsewhere around the league, the Neepawa Cubs have bounced back from a slow early season start, picking up a 10-0 win over Ebb and Flow and then collecting a 13-2 decision over Plumas. Garrett Rempel earned the win in the Ebb and Flow game, tallying five strikeouts over five innings. In the second game, it was Jason Vinnell on the mound, picking up three strikeouts on the way to the win. These recent victories place Neepawa in fourth place and within striking distance of the third place Carberry Royals (3-1-0).

In other games, the Austin A’s were in Dauphin for a doubleheader versus the Brewers. Austin dropped game one 6-5, but bounced back in the second showdown, coming away with the 5-4 win.