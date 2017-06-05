Neepawa Farmers inducted into Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame

Neepawa's presence within the Hall grew significantly, as the 1993-1997 edition of the Neepawa Farmers, (pictured) as well as Farmers' pitchers Don Schmall and Vince Eastman were inducted.



By Eoin Devereux

The historic run of the Neepawa Farmers in the mid ‘90s has received some long awaited recognition. The 1993-97 edition of the baseball club, as well as Neepawa pitchers Don Schmall and Vince Eastman, were enshrined into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 3 in Morden.

Other individual inductees honoured on Saturday included Charlie Argue (Mather), Shaun Cory (Wawanesa), Lane Curry (Manitou), David Nychyk (Winnipeg), Gord Paddock (Oak River), Orville Renwick (Melita) and Peter Thomson (Winnipeg). The 1990-96 Ebb and Flow Lakers enter the Hall under the small community team category, while the 1978 Eastern Manitoba All-Stars were selected in the special team category. In the special individual category, umpire Bob Boyce was inducted.

The Farmers had an incredible five-year run in the Manitoba Senior Baseball League (MSBL), going to the league final every year and winning the title in 1993 and 1997. They also claimed the provincial senior AAA championship in ‘97.

Don Schmall’s baseball career began with the Neepawa Cubs (1977-1981) before joining the Farmers from 1982 to 1994. Schmall holds Farmers’ records for total innings pitched (609), wins (39) and strikeouts (274). He was also named the team’s regular season MVP in 1984 and 1992 and claimed the Manitoba Senior Baseball League (MSBL) playoff MVP award in 1991.

Former teammate Vince Eastman also had a lengthy career that included success in the U.S. college ranks, the professional Prairie Leagues and senior ranks. He was an eight time MSBL all-star (Three-first team selections and five-second team selections) and helped the Farmers to a provincial title in 1997. That year earned him playoff MVP honours, as well as being named the Senior AAA Player of the Year by Baseball Manitoba. He was also selected as the top pitcher at the Western Canadian Championship in 2000, as a member of the MSBL all-stars.