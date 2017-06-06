NACI compete at fast pitch provincials

Details Published on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

The best high school fast pitch teams from across Manitoba, gathered in Mitchell last weekend for the provincial championship. The Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI) Tigers earned their place at the event as a wildcard entry.

In the round robin portion of the weekend, NACI found itself facing the host club, the Steinbach Sabres and a top ranked team in the Sturgeon Heights Huskies.

In the first game, the Tigers were taken down by Steinbach 16-0. The next game was closer, but still saw NACI on the wrong end of a 6-2 decision.

In the playoff round, Neepawa topped Goose Lake in the first round, but then fell to the Stonewall Rams in the quarter-final. Stonewall ultimately advanced to the championship game but would lose to Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) 11-1.

As for the Tigers, Neepawa’s Taylor Allen earned an all-star nod for her performance over the course of the event.