Rivers Comets partner with RACF

Details Published on Monday, June 5, 2017

By Alastair McFadden

The past few seasons have been very busy for Rivers Comets Baseball Club. Four years ago the team didn’t exist and had no diamond to play on. Finding players was the easy part; building a field would prove more challenging.

While there was a footprint at the fairgrounds of the old diamond used in the past by the former Comets and A’s, age had not treated the field well and could not support competitive baseball in its current state. To get the diamond playable, major work was needed. Projects included excavating the infield, bringing in tons of black dirt and red clay, laying sod, and construction of a mound, fence and dugouts. With a grant from Rivers & Area Community Foundation (RACF), along with the support of many businesses and individuals, we were able to purchase all the materials needed to make it happen. Through the blood, sweat and tears from many brave volunteers, we were able to host our inaugural game last year at the July 7 fair.

While we’re thrilled with our new field, the work is not yet done. This season we’ve added new benches in the dugouts, a batting cage, constructed a bull pen down each line and, through another generous grant from RACF, we were able to purchase our beautiful new scoreboard in left field. Like turning a house into a home, this addition makes it really feel like a ball park and we hope it will add to the experience of both fans and players alike.

To date we’ve spent roughly $44,000 through phase one and two of this project. Without financial help from the foundation, businesses and private individuals, this dream would simply not have become a reality. From day one, the support from the entire community has been overwhelming, and we are truly thankful for all we have received. We’ve worked hard to make the field what it is today, and we look forward not only to fielding a competitive team now, but to help grow the game of baseball in Rivers so the diamond may be used for years and years to come.

As evidenced by the crowds both at home and on the road, we’re confident we have the best fans in the league. We hope you can make it out this Sunday, June 4 for a doubleheader at 1 and 6 p.m. Our next home game after that will be next Friday, June 9 vs. Oak River at 7 p.m. To go along with other festivities at the fairgrounds marking Canada 150 celebrations on June 9, there will be a beer gardens. You don’t want to miss it! Once again, thank you for all the support, and we’ll see you at the ball park.