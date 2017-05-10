Chiefs chosen in WHL Bantam Draft

Details Published on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

A trio of Yellowhead Chiefs have been selected in the 2017 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft. The event took place on Thursday, May 4 in Calgary and involved the WHL clubs choosing draft eligible players born in 2002 who reside in western Canada or the United States

Yellowhead right winger Jake Poole of McAuley, MB was selected in round six with the 127th overall pick by the Kelowna Rockets. In the 2016-2017 regular season, Poole accumulated 91 points (43 goals - 48 assists) for the Chiefs.

Poole’s Yellowhead teammate Brody Wilson of Birtle, MB was also chosen by the Rockets, when his playing rights were picked up in the tenth round, 199th overall. The 15-year-old from Birtle put together a 55 point season (31G - 24A)

A few picks later in the tenth round at 206, the Saskatoon Blades selected defensemen Zachary Veitch of Rivers, MB. The 6’4”, 187 pound blue-liner had 37 points (6G - 31A) during the regular season.