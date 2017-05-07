Comets Corner - May 7, 2017

By Justin Froese

Welcome back folks. After the tumultuous winter we faced this year, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as the debut of the 2017 Comets Corner column means summer is right around the corner! With our team accomplishing the goal of playing home games in the community in the latter half of last season, we had a quieter winter on the event side, but have big changes to report going into this year.

After competing in the five-team Brandon Senior AA Baseball League the last two years, Comets were unanimously welcomed as the newest members of South West Baseball League and will join the North Division for the coming 2017 season. The league, comprised of 11 teams, will run a 15-game schedule beginning after May long weekend until the first week of July, with playoffs to follow. Comets will play a home and home series with each team within their division, and one crossover game with each South team to make up our body of games. Opponents we will face this year inter-division are Elkhorn Expos, Reston Jays, Virden Oilers, Hamiota Red Sox and Oak River Dodgers. For scores, stats and schedule you can follow online at ballcharts.com/teams/index.php?team=swbl.

As a tune-up for the upcoming regular season, we have a trio of pre-season games. Wednesday, May 10 we will face Minnedosa Mavericks and Friday, May 12 we will host Virden Oilers in a pair of 7 p.m. home games. The following Wednesday (May 17) Comets travel to Oak River to play the Dodgers; first pitch is at 7 p.m.

Shortly following the news of changing leagues, Comets applied for and were named hosts of the inaugural Senior A provincial championships running from Aug. 18-20. The six-team tournament will be based solely in Rivers and will be filled with league representatives across the province whose population hovers around the 1,000 persons mark. Competitors for this championship will not be permitted to enter the AA provincial tournament held two weeks prior in Neepawa.

Lastly, we have some roster changeover to report. We are happy to announce the additions of Dustin Asham, Eric Truscott and Brad Roth, as well as local products Owen Wareham and Scott Beever. We would like to thank Jody Anderson, Ashton Anderson, Buddy Mayert, Ian Barr and Adam Barr for their contributions to our team over the last few years.

