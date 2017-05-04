Santa Clara Baseball League releases schedule

Details Published on Thursday, May 4, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The boys of summer are back, as the Santa Clara Baseball League (SCBL) has unveiled its 2017 schedule. Opening night is set for Wednesday, May 17 and will see all eight teams from the Senior ‘AA’ circuit playing; including the defending champs, the Portage Padres hosting the Plumas Pirates.

Other games include Neepawa at Minnedosa, Carberry in Austin and Dauphin travelling to Ebb and Flow.

The overall schedule will feature each club playing one another twice during the regular season (one home - one away). League playoffs will begin the week of July 12. Other notable fixtures this season will include the Senior ‘AA’ all-star game in Brandon, July 21-23 and the Senior ‘AA’ provincial championship, hosted by Neepawa from Aug. 11-13. Because the SCBL is hosting provincials, that will ensure two teams from the league will be involved.

Regular season schedule (May)

Neepawa Cubs (All start times - 7:00 pm)

May 17: Neepawa at Minnedosa

May 24: Portage at Neepawa

May 26: Austin at Neepawa

May 31: Ebb and Flow at Neepawa

Minnedosa Mavericks (All start times - 7:00 pm)

May 17: Neepawa at Minnedosa

May 24: Minnedosa at Dauphin

May 26: Portage at Minnedosa

May 31: Austin at Minnedosa

Plumas Pirates (All start times - 7:00 pm)

May 17: Plumas at Portage

May 19: Ebb and Flow at Plumas

May 23: Plumas at Austin

May 28: Dauphin at Plumas