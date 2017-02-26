Sam Stewart named MJHL rookie all-star

Details Published on Sunday, February 26, 2017

Photo by Eoin Devereux. Natives defencemen Sam Stewart receives his all-star award and jersey from MJHL commissioner Kim Davis.

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

A member of the Neepawa Natives has been honoured as part of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s top young players, as defencemen Sam Stewart was selected to the rookie all-star team.

Stewart received his all-star award and jersey from MJHL commissioner Kim Davis before Neepawa’s home game against the Portage Terriers on Friday, Feb. 24. In 46 games this season, the solid blueliner has accumulated 12 points (one goal - 11 assists).

Other rookie all-star selections this year were goaltender Cole Weaver (Winkler), defencemen Layne Toder (Portage) and forwards Will Koop (Steinbach), Riese Gaber (Dauphin) and Dallas Tulik (Winnipeg). Here is the complete listing of the first and second team all-stars:

First team all-stars

G-Roman Bengert (Steinbach)

D-Lawson McDonald (Winkler)

D-Brady Keeper (OCN)

F-Jeremey Leipsic (Portage)

F-Brandon Stanley (Waywayseecappo)

F-MacKenzie Graham (Steinbach)

Second team all-stars

G-Cole Weaver (Winkler)

D-Tyler Anderson (Steinbach)

D-Tyler Jubenvill (Winkler)

F-Chase Brakel (Portage)

F-Scott Gall (Winkler)

F-Jake Dudar (Selkirk)