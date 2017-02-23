MJHL announces 2016-2017 award nominees

Details Published on Thursday, February 23, 2017

MJHL Media release

Additional quotes from the Neepawa Natives added by Neepawa Banner

Nominees for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s six major awards have been finalized, Commissioner Kim Davis announced the players nominated for the honours on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“Each team submitted a nominee for the awards and the league’s 11 coaches subsequently conducted a vote,” explained Davis. “Each of the nominees should be very proud of their accomplishment.”

The respective winners were announced just after the Neepawa Banner’s publication deadline, except for the Mike Ridley Award, which will be given to league’s top point producer at the end of the regular season. The award finalists are:

MVP Award – Steve “Boomer” Hawrysh Memorial Trophy

Chase Brakel - Portage Terriers - Mackenzie Graham - Steinbach Pistons - Brady Keeper - OCN Blizzard

Rookie of the Year - Vince Leah Trophy

Riese Gaber - Dauphin Kings - Will Koop - Steinbach Pistons - Cole Weaver- Winkler Flyers

Ability and Sportsmanship - Lorne “Windy” Lyndon Memorial Trophy

Scott Gall - Winkler Flyers - Jeremey Leipsic - Portage Terriers - Justin Metcalf - Neepawa Natives

Top Goaltender Award

Roman Bengert - Steinbach Pistons - Hayden Dola - Selkirk Steelers - Cole Weaver - Winkler Flyers

Top Defensemen Brian Kozak Memorial Trophy

Tyler Anderson - Steinbach Pistons - Brady Keeper - OCN Blizzard - Lawson McDonald - Winkler Flyers

Coach of the Year - “Muzz McPherson” Award

Paul Dyck - Steinbach Pistons - Doug Hedley - OCN Blizzard - Ken Pearson - Winkler Flyers

Neepawa Natives forward Justin Metcalf was nominated for the Lorne “Windy” Lyndon Memorial Trophy. Upon learning of his nomination, the 19-year-old said the recognition is nice, but not something he strived for.

“It’s a big honour. Nice to be in the running with those types of players,” noted Metcalf. “At the same time, it’s important to give credit to my teammates. It’s nice to be acknowledged.”

Natives head coach Dustin Howden said it’s great to see both Metcalf’s talent and character acknowledged like this.

“He’s put in a lot of work this year and developed as a player,” said Howden. “On top of that, he’s proven to be a real quality person. Down to earth and plays the game the right way. He has a passion for being a good player and a good teammate.”