Yellowhead Chiefs ready for playoffs

Details Published on Friday, February 24, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

The playoffs begin this weekend in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League. The Yellowhead Chiefs head into the post season having compiled the second best regular season record in the league (30-6-1-7. 68 points) and will face the seventh ranked Central Plains Capitals in the first round. Game one of this best-of-seven series begins at the Shoal Lake Communiplex on Friday, Feb. 24. Game two will be on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Portage la Prairie.

Other first round series across the league include the Winnipeg Wild (1st seed) versus the Parkland Rangers (8th); the Winnipeg Thrashers (3) vs. the Eastman Selects (6) and the Pembina Valley Hawks (4) vs the Brandon Wheat Kings (5). The opening night for all those series is also Friday, Feb. 24.

Female Chiefs battle Eastman

The Yellowhead Female Midget Chiefs have evened up their playoff series against the Eastman Selects with a decisive 5-0 win on Feb. 21. Heading into the game, Yellowhead found themselves trailing the best-of-seven, two games to one, but came out with a solid performance to get back into contention.

McKiya Mazur opened the scoring for the Chiefs in the first period, as the speedy forward fired the puck home, assisted by Sadie Wood and Sydnee DeCorby. The second period was highlighted by five straight penalties to the Chiefs, including a 5-on-3 penalty kill late in the period. Despite the lopsided penalty count, the Chiefs were again the stronger team, as they scored twice, with Karissa Cullum picking up an unassisted goal and Mazur adding her second on an assist from Rylee Gluska. A high tempo and intense third period from both teams featured the Chiefs scoring twice more, as Jena Barscello buried a wrist shot from the slot, assists going to Karissa Cullum and Tatum Amy. The line added the fifth goal, with a face off win by Gluska to Mazur who’s quick shot was tipped home by Wood crashing the net.Miranda Cook was rock solid in picking up the shutout win, stopping all 32 shots directed her way. Game five in the series will be Saturday Feb. 25 at the Communiplex in Shoal Lake at 7:30 pm.

Bantam Chiefs finishing strong

With the post season quickly approaching, the Yellowhead Chiefs appear to be the team with all the momentum. With a pair of games remaining in the regular season, the team has won their previous eight games, including a pair of nine goal efforts amongst them. The most recent win was a solid 4-3 decision over the Pembina Valley Hawks on Sunday, Feb. 19. Briley Wood, Colby Joseph, Jake Poole and Reece Richmond all scored for the Chiefs, while Nathan Fallon pick up the win between the pipes for Yellowhead.