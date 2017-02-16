DeCorby joins Red Deer College -Yellowhead Chiefs update

Details Published on Thursday, February 16, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

Yellowhead AAA Female Midget Chiefs assistant captain Sydnee DeCorby has committed to the Red Deer College Queens and will join the team in the Alberta College Athletics Conference, beginning in 2017-2018.

DeCorby, who hails from Binscarth, is in her third year with the Chiefs and has been a steady defenceman in all three seasons. A solid committment to defence has been balanced with timely offence as DeCorby has played 180 games in a Chiefs jersey, scoring 12 goals and adding 41 assists for 53 points, while spending 82 minutes in the penalty box. Slated to graduate from Major Pratt School in Russell this spring, DeCorby will enter open studies in her first year with a goal of enrolling in an Education degree at RDC in the future.

Chiefs drop final league game

The Yellowhead AAA Female Chiefs’ final regular season game was another close game with the Westman Wildcats in Shoal Lake on Wednesday Feb. 8th. With the playoffs looming, both teams wanted to end the season on a high note.

The Chiefs opened the scoring early in the first as Karli Frederick slipped a wrist shot into the Wildcats goal. Cass Lyttle and Morgan Ramsay assisted on the goal. Westman tied the game a few minutes later, as a puck popped loose in front of the net and was banged home over Tori Eilers. Less then a minute later, a two on one chance for the Wildcats ended up in the Chiefs goal and the first ended in a 2-1 lead for the visitors.

Both teams would have offensive chances in the second and third but there would be no further scoring. The “puck luck” wasn’t with the Chiefs this night as they would fail to tie the game and fell to a 2-1 loss.

The Chiefs end the regular season with a record of 19-8, good for fourth place in the MFMHL. Yellowhead now faces the Eastman Selects in the first round of the playoffs. Game one was played on Wednesday Feb. 15 in Shoal Lake. Game three will also be at the Communiplex on Sunday Feb.19th at 4:30 pm.

Midget Chiefs win pair

The Yellowhead Chiefs are peaking at just the right time, as the team has picked up a pair of wins over the weekend. First, they collected a 5-2 victory over the Eastman Selects on Feb. 10, in Shoal Lake. Strathclair’s Noah Geekie earned a hat trick in the victory, while Cole Muir of Vista picked up a pair of goals and an assist. Mackenzie Belinski had a four assist night to aid Yellowhead on their way to the win.

The following night, Yellowhead travelled to Virden to challenge the Southwest Cougars. That contest would see the Chiefs hold on for a 3-2 decision. Ryan Heino (Minnedosa), Ryder Richmond (Forrest) and Brian Mentuck (Waywayseecappo) all scored for the Chiefs on the evening. These wins helped to improved Yellowhead’s regular season record to 28-5-7-1 on the season, good enough for 64 points and second place in the standings.

Bantam Chiefs double up Monarchs

As the regular season draws to an end, the Bantam Chiefs continue to pile up points in the standings. The clubs latest triumph was a 4-2 decision over the Winnipeg Monarchs on Saturday, Feb. 11. Jake Poole (2), Brody Wilson and Reece Richmond scored for the Bantams. The Chiefs currently lead the western division with a 24-3-3 record and 51 points. That puts them five points ahead of the Brandon Bantam Wheat Kings.