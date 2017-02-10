Neepawa Figure Skating Club attends regionals

Details Published on Friday, February 10, 2017

Submitted article

The Neepawa Figure Skating Club was well represented at the North/South Westman STARSkate Regional Competition in Deloraine on Feb. 3-4. In the Creative Improv event Addison Atkey earned a bronze ribbon.

Addison also earned a bronze ribbon in her Star Two Free Skate. In the Star Four Under-13 Free Skate Flight ‘A’ event, Cordelia Smith placed fourth while Jenna Beaumont placed sixth. Karissa Ellis brought home the bronze medal in the Star Four Under-13 Free Skate Flight ‘B’ event. In the Star Four Free Skate Over-13 event Hayley Lindsay brought home a bronze medal while Annika Atkey placed fourth. Kara Ellis won the bronze medal in the Star Five Over-13 Free Skate event.

Neepawa showed off their strong creative talents in the interpretive events. Cordelia Smith earned a gold ribbon in the Pre Introductory Interpretive event. Jenna Beaumont and Kara Ellis earned gold ribbons while Annika Atkey and Hayley Lindsay earned silver ribbons in the Intro Interpretive event. Karissa Ellis won the bronze medal in the Bronze Interpretive event.

Coaches Cynthia Chartrand and Kim Smith, were very pleased with the strong performances by all the Neepawa skaters and they are looking forward to seeing the progress of the skaters as they get ready for Provincials in March.