Gymnastic season underway for Neepawa Novas

Details Published on Thursday, January 26, 2017

Submitted Article

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Gymnastics Club has had an excellent start to the gymnastics season. 145 recreational gymnasts attended classes from the end of September to the end of December. The second session of recreational gymnastics classes has just started and have 111 gymnasts registered to participate from January till the end of March. The gymnasts range in age from 18 months to 17 years old and work on everything from improving motor skills, fundamental movement patterns, basic to advanced gymnastics skills and fun.

The club has also continued to offer their conditioning and flexibility class on Monday nights from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., which focuses on developing strength, endurance, core stability and offer 20 minutes of deep stretching to finish off the class.

The 2016/2017 competitive stream includes 27 gymnasts ages seven and up. Eight gymnasts attended the first competition of the season at the Panthers Gymnastics Club in Winnipeg. The competition included clubs from all across Manitoba and a couple clubs from Ontario. Results are as follows:

Beginners: Annalyn Quesnel: VAULT- Silver, BARS-Silver, BEAM-Silver, FLOOR-Silver, ALL AROUND- Silver. Paige Kaspick: VAULT- Silver, BARS-Bronze, BEAM-Silver, FLOOR-Silver, ALL AROUND-Silver. Cassandra MacDonald: VAULT-Silver, BARS-Bronze, BEAM-Silver, FLOOR-Gold, ALL AROUND-Silver Myfanawy Brown: VAULT-Silver, BARS-Bronze, BEAM-Silver, FLOOR-Silver, ALL AROUND- Silver

Intermediates Age 10: Bree Walker: VAULT-First, BARS-Second, BEAM-First, FLOOR-Third, ALL AROUND-Gold

Intermediates Age 11: Kyra Kaspick: VAULT-Fifth, BARS-Ninth, BEAM-Fifth, FLOOR-Ninth, ALL AROUND-Eighth.

Intermediates Age 12: Seleena Knoll: VAULT-Sixth, BARS-Seventh, BEAM-Seventh, FLOOR-Sixth, ALL AROUND-Seventh.

J.O.5 Ages 13 & Up: Tanner Speiss: VAULT-Sixth, BARS-Sixth, BEAM-Second, FLOOR-Second, ALL AROUND-Sixth.

These gymnasts work very diligently to perfect their routines and we are very proud of their performances. They are looking forward to their home competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.