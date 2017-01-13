Neepawa Minor Hockey pleased with tournament response

Details Published on Friday, January 13, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

The Neepawa Minor Hockey Association is extremely pleased with the response to its annual Atom Tournament of Champions. The event, which spanned 21 games over four days at the Yellowhead Centre, featured 10 teams from across the province. Along with the host team from Neepawa, there were also clubs from Boissevain, Carberry, Carman, Dauphin, Grand Plains, Hartney/Reston, Portage la Prairie, Shoal Lake/Birtle and Souris.

Once the weekend was complete, it would be the Boissevain Border Kings who left town with the championship banner. The Kings claimed the top prize with an impressive 8-0 win over the Carman Cougars in the A-side final on Sunday, Jan. 8. Though Neepawa was not in the championship game, the team still had a strong showing, winning the B-side final with a 7-5 decision over the Carberry Plainsmen.

After the weekend concluded, Neepawa Minor Hockey rep Yvonne Doble noted that the feedback they received from visiting teams and families was very positive.

“It was very successful. This tournament is one of the biggest events of the year for Neepawa Minor Hockey, from both a fundraising and organizational perspective,” said Doble. “An event like this is a great boost for our community. A lot of families came to Neepawa from across the province and they had a lot of positive things to say about the weekend and the way everything was organized.”

Doble added that the weekend couldn’t have been nearly as successful as it was, without all the efforts that were put forward by the volunteers.

“All the parents, who are involved with [Neepawa] Minor Hockey put in time, volunteering in one way or another,” stated Doble. “Everyone on the executive [of Neepawa Minor Hockey] is so thankful for that support.”