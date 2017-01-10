Boissevain wins Neepawa Atom Tournament

Details Published on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

The Boissevain Border Kings capped off a dominant weekend on the ice with an impressive win in the A-side final of the Neepawa Minor Hockey Tournament of Champions. The Kings upended the Carman Cougars in the championship game on Sunday, Jan. 8, by the score of 8-0

Defencemen Josh Fluker lead the way for Boissevain, registering a hat-trick in the final game. The youngster was also selected as the Kings’ player of the game, as well as a tournament all-star, for his exceptional play throughout the weekend. Other scorers included a pair of goals apiece from Sebastian Stone and Rayan Sprott and a single from Johnny Neufeld.

As for the B-side final, it was a match-up between the host team, the Neepawa Natives Atoms and the Carberry Plainsmen. This close contest ended with a 7-5 win for Neepawa to take the consolation crown. Both teams were equally matched and the stats bore that out, as it was tied 2-2 after the first period. Tarek Lapointe and Riley Davie scored for the Atom Natives in the opening frame.

Neepawa was able to get some separation in the second, scoring three to Carberry’s lone goal. Keegan Airey registered a pair, while Rylan Bray picked up the other marker. That made it a 5-3 score going into the third.

In the final period, Carberry and Neepawa would exchange a pair of goals, making the final result 7-5 for Neepawa. Lincoln Murray and Addison McIntosh scored for the host club to close out the win and the weekend for Neepawa.

The annual Tournament of Champions featured 10 teams from across the province, playing a total of 21 games played over the span of four days at the Yellowhead Centre. Additional pictures and details from the weekend will appear in the Friday, Jan. 13 edition of the Neepawa Banner.