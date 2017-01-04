Neepawa Atom Tournament of Champions

Published on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

Ten teams from across the province will compete in the 2017 edition of the Neepawa Atom Tournament of Champions.

The event will feature a total of 21 games played over the span of four days at the Yellowhead Centre. Along with the host club from Neepawa, teams from Boissevain, Carberry, Carman, Dauphin, Grand Plains, Hartney/Reston, Portage, Shoal Lake/Birtle and Souris will participate.

The round robin portion of the tournament begins on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Neepawa Natives Atoms taking on the Dauphin Kings Atoms. Opening face-off for that game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Neepawa will play its next round robin game at 1:45 p.m on Friday, Jan. 6 against Grand Plains. The A side championship final will occur on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:15 p.m.