Farmers win sixth straight

Details Published on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Farmers closed out 2016 with an important 5-1 win over the Minnedosa Bombers. The victory was Neepawa’s sixth straight and moved the team into a tie for first place in the Tiger Hills Hockey League’s eastern division. The Farmers, along with the Carberry Plainsmen, now share top spot with identical 8-4-0 records. Minnedosa is close behind with a record of 7-3-0.

The game, played on Friday, Dec. 23 in Minnedosa, featured five different scorers for the Farmers. Ward Szucki, Cam Tibbett, Matt Lowry, Kyle McDonald and Devon Speiss all contributed goals in the win. Nolan Speiss, meanwhile, provided three assists in the effort. Minnedosa’s leading scorer Matt Saler (15 goals - 10 assists) potted the lone goal of the game for the home side.

Entering 2017, the Neepawa Farmers have just six games remaining on their regular season schedule. The first of the new year will be on Sunday, Jan. 8, when the Farmers travel to Pilot Mound to challenge the Pilots. The next home game for Neepawa will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as the Gladstone Lakers will face the Farmers. The start time for that game at the Yellowhead Centre is set for 8:00 p.m.