NACI Tigers hockey close out busy December schedule

Details Published on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

The month of December has been an extremely hectic time for the Neepawa Tigers hockey team. After playing three league games from Dec. 2-4, The Tigers returned to tournament action as they participated in the 26th annual Crocus Plains High School Hockey Tournament, Dec. 8-11.

The event featured 24 teams from across Manitoba and northern Ontario competing at the Keystone Centre and Sportsplex. The Tigers opened up the tourney with a 4-3 loss to the Stonewall Rams. That was quickly followed up by a 6-1 loss to Fort Frances. Those defeats sent NACI into the consolation bracket with an 0-2 record and a game against a familiar foe, the Vincent Massey Vikings. After being blanked by the Vikings 8-0, Neepawa bounced back with a 9-5 win over Red Lake. The final game of the weekend was a 6-4 loss to the Mountain Mustangs.

The Tigers returned to regular season play on Wednesday, Dec. 14 challenging the Major Pratt Trojans. This game would end up going into overtime, with the Trojans pulling out the 2-1 win. Ben Rainka scored the lone goal for Neepawa of the night, with Bryan Todoruk and Landon Young picking up assists. Joben Smith and Bailey Reichmuth scored for the Trojans to power them to the victory.

NACI returned to the ice once again on Wednesday, Dec. 16, against the Glenboro/Baldur/Carberry Wildcats. After a few disappointing performances, the Tigers were hoping for a bounce back effort in Carberry. That’s exactly what they received in an impressive 7-1 victory. Ryan Kostenchuk had a big night, scoring four goals, while Ben Rainka added four assists. Brady McLeod, Will Birnie and Brennan Wiebe also added goals.

The Tigers have just one more regular season game to play before the holiday hiatus, in Dauphin on Dec. 22, against the Clippers.