Roy/Hofner win Sunflower Classic

Details Published on Friday, September 16, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Just over 90 competitors hit the links in Neepawa on Saturday, Sept. 10, looking to claim top prize in the third annual Sunflower Fall Classic Golf Tournament. At the conclusion of the day, it was the team consisting of Coreen Roy of McCreary and Cathy Hofner, from Ste. Rose Du Lac, who were the champions. At the end of 18 holes, Roy and Hofner were tied with Wanda Austin and Sandra Williams on the leaderboard with 81 points each in the points-per-hole structure. The rules of the event were that the team which was able to accumulate the most points on the back nine would be awarded the tiebreaker. Third place would go to Jane Troop and Judy Prange.

After the event, Roy and Hofner, who were competing in the Sunflower for the very first time, reflected on the day. Hofner said it was a challenging round early on, but the team was able to find its game as the day progressed. Roy added that in the back nine of the Neepawa Golf and Country Club course, they accumulated points on every hole.

2016 Sunflower Classic co-chair Barb Reid, who along with Janice Goldade and a contingents of volunteers put together the tournament, said that it’s great to see the Sunflower quickly becoming a well respected tradition for golfers from across the province.

“We’re very pleased with how quickly the tournament has been able to establish itself in the region. This was the third year of the Sunflower, which had stepped in the Cornucopia Classic. We revamped the day, with more of a focus on the fun and the variety of prizes. Since we did that, it’s really grown. There were 92 participants signed up in the Classic with an additional ten names on the waiting list. We just didn’t have the room this year, but we’re doing what we can to accommodate the increased interest,” said Reid.

Sunflower Classic Leaderboard

1st: Coreen Roy/Cathy Hofner - 81 points*

2nd: Wanda Austin/Sandra Williams - 81 points

3rd: Jane Troop/Judy Prange - 77 points*

4th: Pam Harris and Janet Johnson - 77 points

5th: Mary Ann Kasprick/Angela Kasprick - 75 points

6th: Cheryle Roscoe/Shauna Danluk - 74 points

7th; Jean Ungarian/Cathy Bass - 73 points*

8th: Jenn Jackson/Faryn Davis - 73 points

9th: Trudy Adamson/Dianne Sandstrom - 72 points*

10th: Lynda Lowry/June Clark - 72 points