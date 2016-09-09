Neepawa Blue Dolphins year-end wrap up

The Neepawa Blue Dolphins finished their season on a high note with the following swimmers placing as top point winners in their age categories:

Ashley Nadeau, Second place - Eight and under Girls; Reuben Dyck, First place - Eight and under Boys; Jayden Hanke, Second place - 9-10 Boys; Robyn Newsome, First place - 13 -14 Girls; Bryce Kwiatkowski Second place - 13- 14 Boys; Delanie Newsome, Third place - 15 and over Girls

Each summer, the points (made from placing first to fifth in races) are calculated for each team and the one with the most points wins the high point trophy. This year, our Neepawa Blue Dolphins Swim Team won the high points team award. The trophy has been held by Winkler for the past 10 years and it will soon find its way to Neepawa, where we will be able to display it at our pool.

The Dolphins held their wind up on Aug. 26 at Riverbend Park, with a pizza party and swimming. Each member of the club was presented with a certificate celebrating their hard work and our high point winners were congratulated and posed for a picture. Carson Baker was also highlighted as the winner of the T-shirt logo contest that was held by Swim Manitoba this year. It was designed using every team’s logo and enforced the team spirit. Congratulations Carson on such a wonderful and thoughtful design. Bryce Kwiatkowski and Robyn Newsome are making the move to winter swim in Portage this fall and we all wish them well with their new endeavour. To wrap up the evening, all the kids hit the water and made the most of their free time in the pool with the life guards and coaches. This was a terrific way to wrap up an amazing swim season. Hope to see you all next summer at the pool.