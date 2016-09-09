Strong showing for Westman athletics team

Details Published on Friday, September 9, 2016

Submitted photo. The Manitoba Summer Games were held in Steinbach this year from Aug. 7 to 13. Over 7,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers were involved with this amazing event. The largest group from the Westman region attending the games was the athletics team, consisting of head coach Paul Koshel, assistant coaches Stephanie Outhwaite, Tirell Outhwaite and Dianne Peyachew, along with manager Mark Perrett. The team did very well, finishing in the middle of the eight team competition. The team had a very strong showing in field events, including gold medals in javelin and shot put, along with other medals in long jump, high jump and ball throw. Pictured above is the Westman athletics team.