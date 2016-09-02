Rosebowl golf tourney set for Neepawa

Details Published on Friday, September 2, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

The Neepawa Golf and Country Club (NGCC) is pleased to see that its Rosebowl Tournament has become, for many golfers across the region, an annual tradition. The prestigious competition has been a staple of the local golf calendar for over five decades and is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 3. Mark Kerkowich from the Clear Lake Golf Course heads into the weekend as the defending champion, having won the 2014 and 2015 edition of the event.

Neepawa Golf and Country Club general manager and CPGA golf pro Landon Cameron said the men’s match play event is, to a degree, modelled after the Tamarack Golf Tournament. He added however, that it’s a little bit different because there are lots of other things going on around the tourney that make it more than just about a round of golf.

“I think it’s known across the region as a fun weekend of golf. That’s why guys gets excited about it. We’ve done some things in the last few years [such as] adding stuff in the evenings after the golf to enhance the day. We have the horse race on Saturday night and we have Whitemud Rhythm and Blues band that plays at the clubhouse. They’re fantastic. They were here last year and the place was packed,” noted Cameron. “Then on Sunday night, we have a skills competition and then the steak supper. And of course, the golf wraps up on the Monday.”

This year’s Rosebowl Tournament is expected to see similar registration numbers as compared to 2015, with between 100 and 120 players involved. Cameron noted that while the same core group of about 75-80 players are out every year, they are seeing many of the younger golfers from Neepawa and surrounding region getting more involved as well. He said that it’ll be the 19-to-25 year old players who will be the ones who keep this tournament going and healthy well into the future.

“We’re getting the next generation of golfers more involved and they’re excited about [the Rosebowl], which is awesome, Cameron stated. “A lot of people whose parents played in the Rosebowl for a long time are now getting involved. It’s becoming a family thing. It is a great weekend and it’s the most fun event we have on the schedule, because we make it inclusive.”

The Rosebowl Tournament begins Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Neepawa Golf and Country Club and will conclude on Monday, Sept. 5.