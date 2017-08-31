Cops stop drunk semi driver - RCMP Dispatch

Published on Thursday, August 31, 2017

RCMP Media Release

On May 5, 2017, Spruce Plains RCMP received a call regarding a semi travelling south on Highway 5 that was all over the road and approaching Neepawa. Police located the vehicle on Highway 16 near Minnedosa and initiated a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the male driver, police noted the smell of alcohol. The driver was detained for an impaired operation investigation and provided a sample of breath into a roadside screening device, which resulted in a fail. Two samples of breath were obtained from the driver, with results of 120 mg per cent and 110 mg per cent. As a result, Casey Larson, of Otter Lake, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The matter has been dealt with before the courts and a fine of $1,400 was issued.

On May 5, 2017, at approximately 10:30pm, Spruce Plains RCMP attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Highway 16. The vehicle turned south onto road 81W and took off on police. Police did not pursue the vehicle, due to the amount of dust and light conditions. Police came upon a T-intersection and noticed a truck in the ditch on its side, as it failed to stop before landing amongst the trees. Males were seen exiting the vehicle and running into the bush. As a result, Police Dog Services out of Portage la Prairie attended the scene. Once on scene, the dog led police on a journey into the bush and located five males, making friends with one of them. As a result, Elvis Hunt of Winnipeg, was charged with flight from police and received a fine of $1,040. Jerrid Mikaeli was charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and fail to comply with Probation Order.

On May 6, 2017, Spruce Plains RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Railway Avenue in Neepawa. While speaking with the driver, police noticed the driver to possibly be impaired. The driver was arrested and during a personal search, police located numerous drug paraphernalia on the driver. During a search of the vehicle, police located numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia and some weapons. As a result, Anthony Swain, of Brandon, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and breaching conditions of his Probation Order. Samantha Allingham, of Brandon, was arrested on outstanding warrants along with Karen Ballantyne, of Brandon, who was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On May 12, 2017, Spruce Plains RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 as a vehicle was travelling 142km/h. Upon police approaching the vehicle, the male driver sped off and the vehicle was located a short time later in Neepawa. The male driver, only identifying himself as ‘Bill’ to police, was arrested for flight from police. The male was later identified as William Rennie, out of Parksville, BC, and was remanded into custody at Brandon Corrections. Rennie was charged and convicted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with conditions of his recognizance. Upon his conviction, Rennie was given 60 days custody and a $200 fine.

On May 14, 2017, Spruce Plains RCMP conducted a traffic stop on 3rd Avenue in Neepawa. Upon police speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, police noted the odour of fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and the driver, Pablito Andama, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The charge has been dealt with before the courts and Andama received a one year Conditional Discharge.

On May 16, 2017, Spruce Plains RCMP were notified of a possible impaired driver in Neepawa, as a vehicle almost struck a pedestrian. Patrols were made and the suspect vehicle was located, making a turn into oncoming traffic. A traffic stop was initiated and the male driver showed signs of impairment to police and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Once back at the Neepawa detachment, the male refused to provide samples of his breath to determine if and how much alcohol was in his system. As a result, Alan Crook was charged with refusing to provide samples of his breath and impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The matter has appeared before the courts and Crook was given a $1,400 fine for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.