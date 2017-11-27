Top 10 nearly new vehicle buys of 2017

Monday, November 27, 2017

Ben Castle

Neepawa Banner & Press

Buying a new vehicle is looking increasingly attractive these days what with longer warranties, large manufacturer rebates and very low finance and lease rates. Manitoba may not be the cheapest or largest market in Canada for pre-owned vehicles, however, if you look hard enough, there are still some large savings to be made on nearly new vehicles and even if you're financing, the dollar savings can more than offset the higher interest rates that you'll pay. You will also save on admin charges such as freight and PDI (up to $2,000 for some manufacturers) and the cost of factory-fitted options and dealer-fitted accessories. All the following savings are based on actual vehicles for sale at dealerships in Manitoba and are a direct comparison of MSRP to MSRP, also taking into account current rebates available on their brand new equivalents. So, whatever kind of vehicle you are looking for, the following ten vehicles are in my opinion all solid choices, will still have a decent chunk of bumper-to-bumper warranty remaining and will save you a significant amount of money over their new counterparts.

10) Save up to $6,500: 2017- Hyundai Elantra sedan

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra sedan was launched in 2016 as a 2017 model year car and is a good-looking, economical, spacious, practical and well-built compact sedan with an industry-leading 5 year, 100,000 kilometre bumper-to-bumper warranty. It features a 147 horsepower 2 litre gasoline engine paired with either a six-speed manual or conventional six-speed automatic transmission. Pre-owned 2017 Elantras start from as little as $17,000 for a well-equipped GL or SE model with less than 40,000 kilometres rising to $23,000 for a fully-loaded Limited model. However, a mid-range GLS with less than 50,000 kilometres for around $17,500 (a $6,500 saving) represents the best value. If you’re on a tighter budget, then the previous generation 2011-2016 Elantra sedan is still an excellent buy and starts from around $11,000 for a low mileage GLS model.

9) Save up to $7,000: 2012-2017 Kia Rio

As well as being cheap to buy and economical to run, the best subcompact cars are now stylish, refined, well-equipped and fun to drive too, none more so than the 2012-2017 Kia Rio. Available as a four door sedan or hatchback in LX, LX+, EX, EX+ and SX trims, Kia Rio features an economical and powerful for its class 1.6 litre gasoline engine with 138 horsepower, coupled with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Kia Rio starts from around $9,000 for a high mileage 2012/2013 LX/EX automatic but better to buy 2015 or newer to get the full benefit of the comprehensive 5 year, 100,000 kilometre bumper-to-bumper warranty. A 2016 LX hatchback automatic with 40,000 kilometres starts from around $13,000 but better to step up to at least LX+ level, which gains air conditioning, power locks, Bluetooth, heated front seats and cruise control and these start from around $14,000 for an automatic hatchback. The hatchback in my opinion is better-looking than the sedan but the biggest savings can be made on higher-spec sedans and they’re still handsome cars. Pick up a 2015 EX+ sedan with less than 50,000 kilometres for around $14,000 or a 2015 SX with leather seats, heated steering wheel, climate control, pushbutton start, rearview camera, 17 inch aluminum wheels and even navigation in some cases for around $16,000 (both representing a $7,000 saving).

8) Save up to $10,000: 2013- Ford Fusion

The 2013 Ford Fusion is Ford’s very sleek, stylish and spacious global mid-size sedan. Available in S, SE and Titanium trims, Fusion comes standard with a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine with 175 horsepower with an option of more powerful 1.6 or 2 litre turbocharged (Ecoboost) engines on SE trim. All Fusions have a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is also an option on 2 litre Ecoboost models. Ford Fusion starts from around $12,000 for a 2013/2014 SE model with 60,000 kilometres plus. A 2013/2014 SE with the powerful 2 litre Ecoboost engine will set you back around $18,000A 2015 SE model will start from around $13,500 with less than 60,000 kilometres but the biggest savings come on 2 litre Ecoboost all-wheel drive models. Pay around $21,000 for a low mileage 2016 model and save around $10,000 on new list.

7) Save up to $11,000: 2008-2016 Dodge Grand Caravan/Chrysler Town and Country

The Dodge Grand Caravan and its upmarket twin, the Chrysler Town and Country may have been around since 2008 but it’s still Canada’s best-selling minivan thanks to keen pricing, a strong V6 powertrain and thanks to its clever “Stow ‘n Go” seating, unparalleled practicality. You can pick up a high mileage 2009 Grand Caravan SE for as little as $7,000. However, better to hold out for a 2011 Grand Caravan/Town and Country, as these come with Chrysler’s powerful and economical 283 horsepower 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 engine. Prices start from $9,000 for a high mileage 2011 Grand Caravan or $12,000 for a Town and Country. Town and Country`s tend to come better equipped with standard features such as power doors and tailgate and in some cases, leather seating. The best value comes in buying nearly new though. A 2016 Grand Caravan CVP with 40,000 kilometres starts from as little as $18,000 but better to spend $1,000 extra and get an SE/SXT which comes with standard “Stow ‘n Go” seating. A high spec 2016 Grand Caravan Crew Plus or Town and Country with less than 30,000 kilometres represents the best value though for around $23,000, which represents an $11,000 saving.

6) Save up to $11,000: 2013- Ford Escape

Ford’s best-selling Escape compact SUV is available with the same engine options as the mid-size Fusion sedan in S, SE and Titanium trims and recently received a mid-life refresh with Ford’s new corporate grille for 2017. High mileage 2013 SE models with the 1.6 litre Ecoboost engine and all-wheel drive start from around $13,000. Pay $15,000 for a 2013 SE model with the more powerful 2 litre Ecoboost engine. Pre-facelift 2015 SE all-wheel-drives with less than 50,000 kilometres start at around $20,000. A facelift 2017 SE model with 40,000 kilometres will set you back around $25,500. The biggest saving has to come on top-spec Titanium models with the 2 litre Ecoboost engine though. Pay $26,000 for a pre-facelift 2015 Titanium with 50,000 kilometres (an $11,000 saving).

Watch out for the listing of the top five nearly new buys of 2017 in a future edition of the Neepawa Banner & Press.