Parting ways: How to make sure you're getting a fair shake on your trade-in

Details Published on Monday, January 30, 2017

By Derek Pearson

The Neepawa Banner

Purchasing a new, or new-to-you, vehicle can be one of those rare experiences that can bring both joy and frustration. You have spent hours researching online ( the average consumer spends 14 hours online according to a 2014 J.D Power New Shopper study) visited multiple dealers, gone on several test drives, and have finally made your decision. Now comes the the big question. What is my trade worth?

An experienced sales person will usually dance around this question, as to avoid giving you a number to shop around at other dealers. They want you to commit to the sale first, then have their sales manager “sharpen their pencil” to make a great offer on paper. But before doing so, they will also do their research, usually starting with taking your vehicle on a test drive. And checking your vehicle history for any major insurance claims against it.

Determining the value of a pre-owned vehicle is not an exact science, but most dealers have invested time and resources into a system to help them determine fair market value. Most of these resources are readily available to consumers through a few simple google searches. Spending a few minutes on AutoTrader or Kijiji and seeing what a vehicle like your make, model, series, and milage is selling for is a great place to start. Keep in mind dealers are in business to make money so they will need to mark-up the price to pay for such things as a safety, detailing, commission etc. So for example if a vehicle like yours is selling online for $19,999, you can probably expect an offer of around $15,000-$16,000 from the dealer.

Another great online tool is www.canadianblackbook.com. There you can enter your vehicle information and get feedback on similar sales in your region.

Whether you are looking to trade it in or sell it privately. You will almost always get more money if you sell it privately, assuming you have the time.

Additionally many dealers will use dealer auction sites like Adesa to see what your vehicle is worth at a previous dealer auction. If they can buy a vehicle similar to yours at a dealer auction for a certain price, you can be assured that is going to be pretty close to what you are offered. One of the reasons for this is. If the dealer feels they cannot resell your vehicle, they make want to try their luck selling it at a dealer auction.

So how can you assure yourself you will get the best value for your trade in? There are a few things you can do, such as keep detailed service records to show the vehicle was well maintained, fullfill all warranty and recall obligations, but perhaps the simplest and easiest is wash and clean your vehicle prior to visiting the showroom! Spending $10 at the local car wash could save you $1000 on your trade-in value. A detailed car is much easier to sell for obvious reasons and you are essentially selling your vehicle to the dealership when you trade it in.

So before you make the big decision to upgrade, do your research, the information is out there and easily accessible to consumers. It will save you the hassle of bargaining with the sales staff and make the entire process much more enjoyable!