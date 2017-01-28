Back once again for the Renegade master

Details Published on Saturday, January 28, 2017

By Ben Castle

The Neepawa Banner

“Back once again for the renegade master, D4 damager, power to the people”…was a hit for British DJ Wildchild in the mid-1990s but to this day, I’m not really sure what the song was all about! However, Renegade was also an appearance and off-road package offered on the iconic Jeep CJ and Jeep YJ Wranglers between 1976 and 1994. For the 2015 model year, it finally became a model in its own right joining the rapidly expanding subcompact crossover SUV market.

Last year, the subcompact crossover segment accounted for a relatively small 6 per cent of SUV/crossover sales in Canada but this is still a significant number of vehicles (over 40,000 vehicles per year) and with some big players, such as Ford and Toyota, yet to enter the fray, Jeep hopes to replicate the success of the larger Cherokee with its combination of a strong image, cool looks and genuine off-road credibility. So is the new Renegade the master of the subcompact SUV segment?

The tester supplied by Brandon Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Brandon was the 2.4 litre with nine-speed automatic and 4WD in the unique for the 2016 model year, 75th Anniversary trim. This is similar to North spec but adds a few additional and unique features such as special seat trim, 18 inch bronze-finish aluminum wheels, roof rails and exterior trim. The My Sky Open Air Roof System featured on this tester and optional on other models consists of two lift out roof panels that can be removed and stored under the load area floor for some “al fresco” motoring.

The styling is classic Jeep with the boxy shape, 7-bar grille and round headlights but also thoroughly modern, with some great design features, such as the rear lights which resemble old-fashioned military gas cans. It manages to look both more distinctive and more masculine than its other subcompact rivals. Needless to say, I really like it.

I was not able to test the performance as thoroughly as normal, as the day that I had the Renegade, the weather conditions were atrocious. However, I would say that performance feels adequate rather than spritely, although the engine is very quiet and refined. I have tried this nine-speed transmission in three Chrysler-group vehicles now and I like its smooth-shifting nature, but it does have a tendency to change up very early to optimise fuel economy, so pick up under light throttle can feel a little weak in higher gears. If you put your foot down harder, it will however change down and give you the acceleration that you expect. You can shift up and down manually using the stick and this would be worth doing to get some instant power for an overtake, although the transmission is a little sluggish to respond to manual inputs, so is best left to its own devices.

What really impressed me though was the ride and handling. The ride, although a little bouncy on bumpy provincial roads, is excellent on the highway and feels as stable and surefooted as a larger Jeep, even in very slippery conditions. Thanks to sensible 55 sidewall tires, there is much less road noise than in other small SUVs that I have tested and due to the very refined engine, the most noticeable thing at highway speeds is wind noise due to the boxy shape.

The steering was accurate and positive and not overly light, inspiring confidence and allowing me to place the Renegade precisely on the road. The standard and class-exclusive Selec-Terrain Management System has four modes: Automatic (primarily front-wheel drive but will redirect torque to the rear axle as necessary), Snow (which locks it in 4WD), Sand and Mud settings. In practice, I never took it out of Auto but it worked both quickly and effectively to keep me moving and even in low speed corners, allowing me to indulge in a little power oversteer, which was both fun and very controllable! I averaged above the quoted fuel consumption figure but feel that this was respectable given the conditions. On a dry highway in 2WD, I think that the quoted manufacturer figures would be more than achievable.

The interior is well-laid out and stylish and although some of the plastics seem a little hard and shiny, you feel that you’re in something different and special, rather than just a jacked-up car. The driving position is fully adjustable and very comfortable, with a commanding driving position and thanks to the boxy shape, visibility is excellent and the door mirrors are nice and large. A couple of ergonomic gripes were that it took me a while to work out how to adjust the mirrors, I accidentally switched the mode on the radio when trying to adjust the volume and the release for the tailgate was at its base rather than above the licence plate as one would expect. Storage space in door pockets, glovebox and centre console is also a little limited.

However, I love that the heated seats and steering wheel come on automatically at low temperatures and that the front armrest moves with the driver’s seat. In the back, rear legroom is merely average, but as the Renegade is the widest SUV in its class, it offers class-leading hip and shoulder room for three adult rear passengers and the rear doors open nearly 90 degrees, so access is excellent.

The load area is not quite the biggest in class, but thanks to a practical boxy shape, is pretty useful and there is no lip to lift luggage over. The rear seats fold to give you a completely flat load area, but you have to fold them from the side rather than the back, as you can in some rivals. There is also underfloor storage if you need it to store your roof panels (if fitted) or you can drop the floor in the load area to get a bit more depth.

Sport spec is fairly basic with power windows and locks, front centre sliding armrest, tilt/telescope steering wheel with audio controls, split rear seat and black 16 inch steel wheels. I would suggest adding the power and air group ($1,495) to give you air conditioning, cruise control and power heated mirrors (standard on 4WD models). An upgrade to 4WD will cost you over $4,000 and the 2.4 litre engine with 9-speed automatic will cost an extra $2990. However, if you want 4WD, North 4WD is only $600 more than Sport 4WD and adds 16 inch aluminum wheels (17 inch with the 2.4 litre engine), air conditioning, cruise control, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, leather-trimmed steering wheel, upgraded infotainment system with XM radio, auto lights, fog lamps, LED interior lighting, roof rails and rear privacy glass.

For a $2,105 premium over a similarly-specced North trim, trail-rated Trailhawk gets low-range 4WD with rock mode, hill descent control, skid plates, 0.8 inches more ground clearance, 17 inch aluminum wheels, black roof, full-size spare, a 7 inch touchscreen display, rain-sensing wipers and all-season floor mats. Finally, for an extra $1,100 over Trailhawk, fully-loaded Limited spec adds 18 inch aluminum wheels, dual-zone climate control, heated leather-trimmed seats with power driver’s seat, leather-trimmed shifter, heated front seats and steering wheel, backup camera, remote start and 40/20/40 split rear seat amongst other features. Some of these features can be added to lesser models at additional cost.

If you can live with a manual transmission, then a 2WD Sport with power and air pack is excellent value for money, but if you want 4WD, a relatively low upgrade price for the amount of extra features to a North 4WD manual makes more sense. However, the majority of Renegades sold will be 4WD and automatic and in this case, I would suggest skipping Sport and North and plumping for the better value and better equipped Trailhawk and Limited trims, as adding a few basic options to a North will cost you more! Trailhawk for looks, off-road ability and a wider choice of colours and Limited if a high feature content is more important to you.

So, if you pick your spec carefully, Renegade offers reasonable value but don’t expect a large discount and if you’re financing, Jeep’s interest rates are typically a bit higher than average, making it usually one of the more expensive options in the class. However, Renegade offers above average power and decent fuel economy for the class, secure handling, cool looks, a stylish, practical and roomy interior, a class-leading 4WD system and unrivalled off-road and towing capability for the class. Considering the alternatives, this makes Renegade pretty unique and this vehicle sets the bar high for 2017!