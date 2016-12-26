And the winner is: 2016 vehicle of the year

Details Published on Monday, December 26, 2016

By Ben Castle

The Neepawa Banner

Eleven vehicles from 11 different manufacturers: two trucks, four cars and five SUVs, totalling over $400,000! This year, I have marked each vehicle reviewed out of 10 for the following criteria: powertrain (engine and transmission); comfort; styling; feature content; value; practicality; fuel economy; warranty and servicing; handling and ride and controls and ergonomics, giving each vehicle a total mark out of 100. So now is the time to find out what the truck, car and SUV of the year are and, ultimately, what is the Rivers and Neepawa Banner vehicle of the year?

Truck of the year: The two trucks tested were the all-new GMC Canyon V6 Crew Cab mid-size and Ford F150 Supercrew with the 3.5 V6 Ecoboost (turbo) engine full-size trucks.

If you don’t want the size or need the capability of a full-size truck, the new GMC Canyon V6 and its Chevrolet Colorado twin offer a very compelling case. They look good, have attractive interiors and offer a very refined drive and handling more akin to a large crossover than a truck. The narrower width makes Canyon more manoeuvrable than a full-size truck, although the crew cab is still roomy and properly equipped, it will tow 7,000 pounds. GM’s class leading powertrain warranty and extended service intervals also promise low running costs. Against it, although the cost to upgrade to the V6 motor is minimal, it can get pretty expensive to include all the features that you might expect and the motor is not as economical and does not feel as powerful as the official figures suggest.

It’s a narrow win for the F150 then, thanks to handsome styling, the biggest crew cab in its class, a strong range of engines that are both responsive and offer excellent fuel economy, good handling and braking for a full-size truck, due to its lightweight aluminum construction and a long list of available luxury features. My only demerits were some turbo lag on the 3.5 V6 Ecoboost tested (but you can’t argue with a towing capacity of 11,500 pounds) and relatively high list prices, but if you buy when Ford regularly offer Employee Pricing, then F150 becomes a veritable bargain.

Car of the year: This year, I tested two all-new compact cars, the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and 2016 Honda Civic and two slightly more established players in the mid-size class, the Chrysler 200 and the Mazda 6.

Firstly, the compacts. The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze offers standard turbo power, the best fuel economy of any vehicle reviewed this year, a refined drive with punchy performance and an excellent ride, low running costs and an attractive cabin that is both roomy and comfortable. It’s a handsome car but the styling is quite conservative and it needs the optional 18 inch rims available with the RS package on top spec Premier trim to give it any visual aggression. The trunk is also relatively small for the class and spec-for-spec, it lacks some features as standard compared to its rivals, but it does counter this with very competitive list prices.

Conversely, the new 2016 Honda Civic sedan offers striking, futuristic styling combined with a huge trunk and a very high quality, well-equipped interior. The turbocharged models offer more power but less torque than the Cruze, so you need to rev them more and as a result, there is more engine noise and slightly higher fuel consumption than the Cruze. The Cruze rides better and is more refined but the Honda is quicker and has more precise, sporty handling. They are impossible to split on points but these two new compacts offer close to mid-size levels of refinement, space and luxury and both offer excellent value. So if you’re shopping for a new compact, both cars should make your short list.

Such was the quality of the four cars tested this year, that only two points separated first from last but the two mid-size offerings impressed me slightly more.

First, the Chrysler 200. This is one of the few mid-size cars available with V6 power and even optional AWD and the 3.6 V6 Pentastar engine and nine-speed automatic transmission is without a doubt its standout feature. With 295 horsepower, you have all the creamy, refined V6 horsepower that you could ever need and, on test, I recorded exceptional fuel economy. The coupe-like styling is also very handsome and houses a very capacious trunk, although the styling does come at the expense of rear visibility. The interior is very comfortable, with ample storage and the steering very nicely balanced and well-weighted, meaning that this car is great fun to drive. Value (especially the V6 models) is strong but some trim levels lack a few standard features, the interior was a little dark on our “Limited” model and there are a couple of ergonomic gripes.

The Mazda 6 offers a more limited range of only three trim levels and one four cylinder engine but Mazda have kept it simple, nailed it and it’s not difficult to see why the latest Mazda 6 is a former AJAC car of the year. The looks are very elegant, the cabin is comfortable, roomy and very well-equipped, even in entry level spec and the cabin quality, refinement and ergonomics are all spot-on. It may not have the power of the V6 Chrysler but for a four cylinder engine, performance is strong and the ride and handling balance comfortable and nicely judged. Unusually for the class, you also have the option of a six-speed manual transmission on all trims. The only demerits are a relatively small trunk for the class and limited storage in the cabin. It’s an exceptionally polished all-rounder and deserves its win, albeit only by one point!

SUV of the year: This was the largest category this year and can be neatly divided into the more truck-like Jeep Cherokee and Nissan Pathfinder and the more car-like Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Cadillac XT5.

Truck-like is not intended as a criticism, as in the Cherokee and Pathfinder you sit higher and have a more commanding view of the road and both vehicles have 4WD systems that could handle some proper off-road driving rather than just enhancing performance in inclement weather.

It’s hard not to be won over by the Jeep Cherokee, especially in trail-rated Trailhawk spec and finished in bright orange! You have a lusty 270 horsepower V6 that offers best-in-class power and towing and a sophisticated selectable 4WD system that can cope with just about anything that you can throw at it. Perhaps more than any of the other vehicles tested, this was the one that I was most reluctant to give back! However, the exceptional capability came at a price. More body roll, a rather busy ride and the worst test fuel economy of any vehicle here including the trucks! The load area is also relatively small for the class and you do pay a premium for the Jeep image and capability.

If you need seven seats, the Nissan Pathfinder is the only vehicle here to offer that capability. Despite not being class-leading in terms of power, the V6 powertrain impressed with its refinement and response and fuel economy promises to be class-leading. Nissan has short 6,000 kilometre service intervals and the higher-equipped models (SL and above) are fairly expensive, but if you want a very practical, comfortable, seven seat family vehicle with 4WD that can tow up to 5,000 pounds, then the Nissan Pathfinder is an excellent choice.

Cadillac have done a great job with the new for 2017 Cadillac XT5. It looks fantastic, is comfortable and well-equipped, has a very smooth, refined, economical V6 powertrain and combines sporty handling and comfort very well. However, in a very competitive market, for the relatively high price there are other options that excel more for space, capability, sportiness or luxury.

Overall, the XT5 provides a good compromise between these attributes though and would make a great vehicle for an impromptu four-up road trip!

Which leaves us with the Korean pair of Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage trading punches for top honours. Only a few short years ago, there was no way that we would have found these two compact crossovers at the top of the rankings, but both manufacturers have really raised their game. Both Tucson and Sportage look good, are spacious and comfortable, are well-equipped, ride and handle well and offer excellent five year bumper-to-bumper warranties. They were also the two vehicles that delivered closest to their claimed fuel economy figures in real world testing.

With 237 horsepower, the 2-litre turbocharged engine in the top-spec Kia Sportage SX offers over 30 per cent more power and torque than the smaller 1.6-litre turbocharged engine in the Tucson and also a slightly higher towing capacity. This power and torque, combined with excellent handling and traction, a snappy paddleshift transmission, fantastic brakes and a decent ride probably made it the most fun car to drive. I also prefer the exterior styling and the interior, which is both comfortable and has very intuitive controls to the Hyundai Tucson. However, sadly this fantastic motor is only available in top spec SX trim making it almost a $40,000 car. The latest Kia Sportage is a great car but doesn’t offer quite as good value as its larger sibling, the Kia Sorento.

So, the Hyundai Tucson wins by just a point. It’s not quite as quick as the Kia Sportage, the seven-speed dual clutch transmission is not quite as smooth at low speed, but at speed, it is very slick-shifting and the fuel economy is exceptional for an AWD car. It also has a slightly larger trunk than the Kia.

What clinches it for the Hyundai Tucson though is value. It may lack a few features compared to the Kia Sportage SX, but you can get an AWD Hyundai Tucson with the more powerful turbocharged engine for over $8,000 less in mid-spec Premium trim, yet it still comes with such high end features as heated rear seats, side blind zone and rear cross traffic alert. Service intervals are a relatively short 6,000 kilometres but it boasts Hyundai’s class-leading five year/100,000 kilometre bumper-to-bumper warranty and the available finance and lease deals usually make it one of the most affordable vehicles in its class too.

So, the 2016 Hyundai Tucson, in 1.6T Premium AWD trim and priced at $31,549 is my SUV/crossover of the year as well as the Rivers and Neepawa Banner 2016 vehicle of the year.

Congratulations Hyundai!