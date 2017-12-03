Logo-Neepawa Banner and PressRiversBanner  
Observation - December 3, 2017

Published on Sunday, December 3, 2017
Addy Oberlin
Neepawa Banner & Press

It has been a rough week. I have always thought and have been told that I’m a strong person. This week I felt anything but strong. The last chemo treatment knocked me down as never before. I had to cancel all my commitments and felt utterly alone and lonely. Even my little dog sympathized with me and stayed very close by my side.

Music is always very uplifting for young and old. On Sunday I went to a special concert in our church and my heart filled with joy. Christmas is coming and we will celebrate the birth of a King, Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour. It is new every year, but also becomes a more precious event.

Jesus is my Saviour. I am one of His sheep and He will lead and guide me. All I have to do is follow.

God is in control of every situation and He will bring this to pass.

My favourite verse is found in 2 Corinthians 12:9 “My grace is sufficient for thee: for My strength is made perfect in weakness.”

