Observation - September 1, 2017

Details Published on Sunday, September 3, 2017

Addy Oberlin

The Neepawa Banner

It is good to be back again. I was away for a two week holiday which included a weekend reunion with all my family in a most beautiful spot in B.C. Sometimes a change of pace in life is as good as a rest. We all need a rest at times. Life can become very wearisome and stressful. I started with having a ride to Alberta with some precious friends. From there my children had plans ready for me and I just went with them where ever they went. It was a rest from the busy life I live here in Swan River. Even Jesus, when He was very busy going from place to place to tell the people how they could live a life filled with the love of God, needed a place away from all the business, to rest and renew in body and spirit. Psalm 8:22,23 tells us how Jesus told His disciples “Let’s go over to the other side of the lake.” So they got into a boat and set out. As they sailed He fell asleep.”