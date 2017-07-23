New pastor at Christ Lutheran Neepawa

Photo by Ken Waddell

Pastor Will Rose looked after serving supper to three of his eight children at the BBQ supper last Thursday. The older children were spread out among their new found young and older friends at Christ Lutheran Church in Neepawa. The family had driven for two days from northern Alberta to take up residence in Neepawa.

By Ken Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

Pastor Will Rose, his wife Sarah and their eight children arrived in Neepawa last Thursday to a warm welcome. The congregation of Christ Lutheran Church in Neepawa and other community members gathered to help unload the moving van and partake in a summer BBQ supper.

Rose has been assigned to serve the churches of Redeemer Lutheran in Portage and Christ Lutheran in Neepawa. Rose grew up attending a non-denomination evangelical church in Brownsville, OR. He met Sarah while at college and graduated from Oregon State University in 1999, receiving a Bachelor degree in Zoology. Sarah and he were married in 2000 and he served as the youth director for three years at a local church in Albany, Oregon.

In 2004, Rose received a Masters in Ministry from Pacific Evangelical School of Ministry in Milwaukee, Oregon. The Rose family lived in Oregon until 2007 then moved to Kola, Manitoba as their full time Youth Pastor in 2007, Interim Pastor in 2008, full-time Senior and Youth Pastor in 2010, and then Senior Pastor until 2013. He has also served in Alberta before coming back to Manitoba. Their eight children are Elianna, Apphia, Josiah, Jonah, Katarina, Jeremiah, Allister and Tobias.

Rose said, “My family and I are excited to begin this new chapter in our lives and in the lives of the churches of Redeemer Portage and the Tri-Parish of Zion, Christ and St. Paul’s.”

An insation and ordination service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran in Portage La Prairie on July 30 at 4 pm.