Observations - May 14/2017

Details Published on Sunday, May 14, 2017

Addy Oberlin

The Neepawa Banner

This weekend we celebrate a day where our mothers are shown they have a very special place in our life.

When my children grew up it was the only time during the year that their Dad wore an apron and Mom was allowed to just sit and relax all day. I have known several mothers and they are all dear to my heart. The mother who gave me life, but was too young to care for me. The great aunt who loved and cared for me until she died when I was 18 years old. My mother-in-law was like a mother to me and some precious friends treated me like their daughter.

When Jesus was going to be crucified he told his disciple John to look after his mother and in John 19:27 it tells us that “the disciple took her into his own household.”

Let us make this Sunday special for our mother and show her how much we love her.