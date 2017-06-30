Canadian auto journalists make their top picks for 2017

Details Published on Friday, June 30, 2017

By Ben Castle

The Neepawa Banner

Four days, 65 journalists, 34 vehicles, 1,200 test drives. Welcome to Testfest 2017! Every year, a large group of Canada’s top motoring journalists from the professional association of Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) get together to test drive and evaluate the latest new or significantly improved vehicles making their debut to market. Each vehicle in its class is compared back-to-back on the same roads, under the same conditions, on the same day, to ensure objective evaluation. Each vehicle is rated subjectively by each tester on a scale of 0 to 10, in terms of styling/appearance, quality, occupant environment, noise, vibration and harshness, performance, vehicle dynamics, subjective value and interior ambiance but also objective data, such as acceleration, braking performance, cargo space, fuel economy, emissions and safety features. When the data has all been compiled, each category of vehicle has a top pick and then the category winners are re-assessed to come out with a car of the year, utility vehicle of the year and also a green car and green utility vehicle of the year. So what vehicles did AJAC pick as their favourite new vehicles for 2017?

Car of the year category winners

First up, in the sports/performance car category, we have the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport. This sports compact features a 1.6 litre twin-scroll turbocharged engine, with 201 horsepower, offered with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch (automatic) transmission. Starting from $24,999, Elantra Sport offers a good driving position and ergonomics, good visibility, comfort, ride, fuel economy and refinement, low emissions and most importantly, excellent value with a long list of standard equipment. It was a convincing win for the Elantra Sport, with the almost twice as expensive Ford Focus RS and Fiat 124 Spider in second and third places.

In the large premium car category, the all-new 2017 Buick LaCrosse narrowly won out over the all-new Volvo S90 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. LaCrosse starts from $35,645 and offers standard V6 power, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the option of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, more European luxury car styling, a quality interior, competitive fuel economy and low emissions. It’s also worth noting that you can get a fully loaded LaCrosse Premium AWD for the price of an entry-level S90 or E-Class, which both get four-cylinder turbocharged power as standard.

In the premium/sports performance car category, the new BMW M2 beat the all-new Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG Coupe and the heavily updated Porsche 911 C4S. The BMW M2 may lack some firepower compared to the Mercedes or Porsche but starting at $63,500, it is less than 70 per cent the price of the Mercedes and less than half the price of the Porsche! Based on the compact 2-Series Coupe, the M2 is the latest in a long illustrious line of rear-wheel drive BMW M Division performance cars and features a 3 litre, six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine with 365 horsepower. The M2 beat the other two cars for interior space, comfort and access, interior ambiance, cargo space, emissions and with a decent level of standard equipment, value too.

Best new small-car was the all-new 2017 Hyundai Elantra, taking over from last year’s winner the 2016 Honda Civic. These two cars continue to be the top compact choices for consumers and the new Elantra impressed the judges with low emissions, excellent safety, a smooth ride and transmission, an abundance of standard features, impressive interior space and visibility and starting from only $15,999, excellent value too. It’s testament though to the top quality of new compact car offerings for 2017 that only three points lay between the top placed Elantra and the second and third placed all-new Chevrolet Cruze and Subaru Impreza . If you’re in the market for a new compact, all three are worth a look and the Subaru also benefits from standard all-wheel drive and the option of a hatchback (as does the Chevrolet).

In the large car category, the new Volkswagen Alltrack beat the all-new 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and 2016 Kia Optima. This vehicle is based on the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and features a 1.8 litre turbocharged engine with 170 horsepower, combined with a six-speed twin-clutch (automatic) transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

However, it features distinctive styling and a raised ride height and at $35,295 comes in just one very well-equipped trim level.

Utility vehicle of the year

In the small utility vehicle category, the 2017 Subaru Forester beat the heavily-updated 2017 Ford Escape and all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Forester is available with a 170 horsepower, 2.5 litre, four-cylinder engine, with either a six-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission or an uprated 2 litre turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower and a CVT transmission.

All Foresters benefit from Subaru’s excellent symmetrical all-wheel drive system. Forester impressed with its combination of good visibility, interior space, comfort, off-road capability, braking, fuel economy, low emissions and strong safety.

The large utility vehicle category saw the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan beat the new 2017 Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover by just one point! Pacifica starts at $36495 and is the stylish replacement for the Chrysler Town and Country. It gets standard V6 power with a nine-speed automatic transmission, a luxury interior with luxury features, as well as excellent interior and cargo space and excellent ergonomics, refinement and ride. The Mazda CX-9 is a stylish and worthy alternative to the Pacifica, if not quite as practical.

Finally in the premium utility vehicle category, the new mid-size SUV, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC narrowly beat the all-new Buick Envision and Cadillac XT5 mid-size luxury SUVs. Starting from $45,150, GLC is surprisingly affordable for a vehicle bearing the three-pointed star.

No doubt fishing into the options list will soon bump this price up substantially but for the money, you get sophisticated styling inside and out, top quality, refinement and ergonomics and good performance, handling and braking combined with a smooth ride. If you so desire, more power is available, as is a four door coupe body style.

AJAC car and utility vehicle of the year

After winners of each category were awarded, the category winners were then reassessed in terms of occupant environment, performance, vehicle dynamics, value price, safety, environmental impact, market significance and consumer appeal.

AJAC car of the year was a convincing win for the new Volkswagen Alltrack. If you don’t need more than five seats, here is a vehicle that offers wagon cargo space, SUV ride height and off-road ability, paired with the sporty dynamics and low running costs of the Volkswagen Golf compact car. Combined with the individual styling and excellent interior quality, driving position and ergonomics and a comprehensive standard equipment roster, this was a convincing win for the Alltrack and a reminder that despite recent troubles, Volkswagen still makes excellent vehicles!

Thanks to low emissions and strong value, safety and consumer appeal, the new 2017 Subaru Forester also chalked up a convincing win as AJAC utility vehicle of the year.

Green car and green utility vehicle of the year

The criteria for green car and utility vehicle of the year were slightly different. Scoring focussed on “greenness”, fuel economy/range/emissions, sales potential, consumer appeal, value and the overall car of the year evaluation. One company, Toyota, dominated proceedings, having been the pioneers of hybrid technology for the last 20 years and offering hybrid versions of many of their vehicles.

The all-new 2017 Toyota Prius starts from $27,190 and offers fuel economy as good as 4.4 litres per 100 kilometres in the city. This is significantly better than that offered by the Chevrolet Malibu and Kia Optima hybrids, while also undercutting them in terms of price. Prius is also spacious and well-equipped– it’s no coincidence that many urban taxi fleets consist exclusively of Priuses. In the city, Prius is king and even the best diesels can’t touch them for fuel economy. Chevrolet, Kia and Subaru also get an honourable mention for their fuel-efficient, conventionally-powered Cruzes, Malibus, Optimas and Imprezas.

Another Toyota, the RAV4 Hybrid is the AJAC green utility vehicle of the year. Sharing its 2.5 litre four-cylinder motor with the conventional RAV4 (Canada’s best-selling compact SUV in 2016), the electric motor boosts power from 176 to 194 horsepower. Starting at $34,455, you’ll pay around $5,000 more spec-for-spec over the equivalent non-hybrid RAV4. If most of your mileage is highway, then your fuel economy gains will be relatively low, but with as low as 6.9 litres per 100 kilometres in the city and 7.3 litres per 100 kilometres combined, these are 36 per cent and 25 per cent gains respectively. Quite a compelling package then when you consider that the second-placed Subaru Forester is no more economical than the non-hybrid RAV4 and you’re getting the power and performance gains too.