Observation - May 26

Details Published on Saturday, May 27, 2017

Addy Oberlin

The Neepawa Banner

Many thoughts are crossing my mind. This computer is just as slow as I am to get going in the morning. It is nice to see the sun is up and shining when I get out of bed.

The canary starts singing as soon as it gets light outside. My life pretty well runs around a schedule. It works well, as long as there are no unexpected interferences, like a breakdown of my car. But we live in a great town and people are always ready to help. My sun room is bursting with geraniums waiting to go out on the deck, now that the long weekend is passed. My collection of slippers is getting low, so my time at the care home is used to fill my supply box again. It is wonderful to be able to keep busy with every day life and accept it just as it comes, just one day at a time, because tomorrow is in the God’s wise bestowment and we do not know what it will bring.