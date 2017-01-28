Busy year for Silver Spurs

Published on Saturday, January 28, 2017

By Makenna Sumner

Neepawa Silver Spurs 4-H Club

The Neepawa Silver Spurs 4-H Club have been busy so far. This year we have four members. In September and October, we had weekly riding meetings with our instructor, Tara Levandoski. Horseback riding is fun! In November, we had our first business meeting to plan our activities for the rest of the year.

On Jan. 3, we went to Chicken Corral so we could have lunch and exchange Secret Santa gifts. To end off the day, we had fun tobogganing at Eastview hill. At our January business meeting we watched a horsemanship video and learned how to do a slip knot.

On Feb. 14, we have our Communications night. We had a good start of the year!