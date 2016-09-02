Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue

Old and new ways of bringing in the crop

Details
Published on Friday, September 2, 2016


IMG_1618_copy.jpg

Photo by Courtney Single

It was old meets new for the Single family last weekend. Single Bridge Ranch, a father-son partnership between David and Brad Single, were using their 2006 John Deere 9760 combine to harvest a crop of spring wheat at Waldersee.  With the help of family, neighbours and friends, they were also using a circa 1943 John Deere threshing machine. The threshing machine is currently owned by cousin Ron Mitchler, but it’s been in the family for a long time– it was owned by Brad’s great-grandfather. 

