Old and new ways of bringing in the crop

Details Published on Friday, September 2, 2016

Photo by Courtney Single

It was old meets new for the Single family last weekend. Single Bridge Ranch, a father-son partnership between David and Brad Single, were using their 2006 John Deere 9760 combine to harvest a crop of spring wheat at Waldersee. With the help of family, neighbours and friends, they were also using a circa 1943 John Deere threshing machine. The threshing machine is currently owned by cousin Ron Mitchler, but it’s been in the family for a long time– it was owned by Brad’s great-grandfather.